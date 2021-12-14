State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 261,904 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $117,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $35,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

COST traded down $14.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $542.54. 49,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234,712. The stock has a market cap of $239.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.77, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $504.06 and a 200 day moving average of $453.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $561.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.30.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

