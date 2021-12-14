State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 8,191 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,695,746 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 8,191 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Comcast worth $150,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,425,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,066,751 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Comcast by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,835,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,986,305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499,137 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,895,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432,001 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,562,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,329,271,000 after buying an additional 3,998,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.58. 562,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,167,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.45 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas began coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.08.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

