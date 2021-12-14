State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STT. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in State Street in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in State Street by 36.0% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in State Street by 34.4% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in State Street by 8.4% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in State Street by 32.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $91.26 on Tuesday. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $68.80 and a 12-month high of $100.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.38.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $26,089.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $99,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,923 shares of company stock worth $3,576,303. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price target on State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.21.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

