Stephen W. Hope Sells 79 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 79 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.89, for a total transaction of $21,163.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $5.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.22. 1,145,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,741. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.05 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The company has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.41.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.31.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 386 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.