Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Stephens Inc. AR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.36% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $42,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 57,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,667,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWV traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $270.46. 401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,388. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $216.99 and a one year high of $279.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.94.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

