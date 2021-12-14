Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,586 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $26,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,400,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,781,000 after buying an additional 1,272,228 shares during the last quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,553,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,478,000 after purchasing an additional 335,257 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 286.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 415,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,841,000 after purchasing an additional 307,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $45,537,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,899. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.56 and a 12-month high of $178.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.67.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

