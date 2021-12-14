Stephens Inc. AR Has $21.85 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 808,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 84,964 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in AT&T were worth $21,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.56. 425,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,491,512. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.08 billion, a PE ratio of 187.02, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.96.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays cut their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.36.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

