Stephens Inc. AR Sells 2,561 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.10% of Repligen worth $16,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 68.4% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 3.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,143,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 2.6% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the third quarter valued at approximately $843,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $4,804,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,400 shares of company stock worth $6,296,277 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.88.

RGEN stock traded down $7.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $251.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,447. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 123.20 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.46. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.29 and a fifty-two week high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $178.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.97 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

