Stephens Inc. AR Sells 38,077 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,124,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,077 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.54% of Owl Rock Capital worth $30,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 36.1% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 40,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 14.7% in the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 30,714 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,156,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,283,000 after purchasing an additional 188,972 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 8.2% in the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $147,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,879. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $14.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 65.71% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $269.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.50%.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Owl Rock Capital Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

