STERIS (NYSE:STE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS (NYSE:STE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $244.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “STERIS exited second-quarter fiscal 2022 on a bullish note with better-than-expected results. The year-over-year growth in revenues and earnings looks encouraging. Solid revenue growth across three of its reporting segments amid the post-pandemic recovery contributed to the top line. Elevated demand from medical device customers drove CER organic revenues growth in the Applied Sterilization Technologies segment. The seamless integration process of Cantel Medical buoys optimism for the stock. Further, the bullish fiscal 2022 guidance is indicative that this growth momentum will continue. Over the past year, STERIS has outperformed its industry. Yet, the year-over-year decline in free cash flow given anticipated costs associated with the Cantel Medical acquisition and higher year-over-year capital spending does not bode well.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STE. Stephens lifted their price objective on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $248.00.

Shares of STE opened at $230.02 on Friday. STERIS has a 12-month low of $170.36 and a 12-month high of $237.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.15 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.93.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that STERIS will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

In other STERIS news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $454,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 1,272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

