Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp is the holding company for Sterling National Bank, a financial services firm. Sterling National Bank provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. It provides depository and cash management services and a broad portfolio of financing solutions-including working capital lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, factoring, trade financing, payroll funding and processing, equipment financing, commercial and residential mortgages and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. Sterling Bancorp, formerly known as Provident New York Bancorp, is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $24.10 on Tuesday. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $27.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.54.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 34.84%. The firm had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, COO Luis Massiani sold 51,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $1,389,955.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 2,771 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $75,648.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,070 shares of company stock worth $3,051,554 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,888,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,467,000 after purchasing an additional 152,897 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,307,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,247,000 after purchasing an additional 158,503 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 13.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,101,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,328,000 after purchasing an additional 603,300 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 9.2% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,725,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,988,000 after purchasing an additional 314,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,604,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,978,000 after purchasing an additional 57,662 shares during the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

