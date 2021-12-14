Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the textile maker on Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Steven Madden has a dividend payout ratio of 20.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Steven Madden to earn $2.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $47.45 on Tuesday. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $51.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $525.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $3,765,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $275,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Steven Madden stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.88.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

