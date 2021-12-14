Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSYS. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Stratasys from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Stratasys by 230.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 41,474 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Stratasys by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after buying an additional 217,211 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Stratasys by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 19,185 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stratasys during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 34.7% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

SSYS opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.67. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $56.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.08 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

