Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Short Interest Update

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 125,900 shares, a decline of 74.0% from the November 15th total of 484,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 642,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HNDL traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.40. The company had a trading volume of 718 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,632. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.59. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 12 month low of $24.33 and a 12 month high of $26.25.

Get Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 43,071 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $362,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 36,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 19,835 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 550,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after purchasing an additional 150,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $538,000.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.