Strike Trading 14.4% Lower This Week (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 14th. Strike has a total market cap of $109.89 million and $13.14 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike coin can now be bought for $35.88 or 0.00076383 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Strike has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00054925 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,759.66 or 0.08003039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00077940 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,064.38 or 1.00184159 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00053330 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,062,321 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

