Strong Market Cap Hits $56.71 Million (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 14th. Strong has a market cap of $56.71 million and approximately $7.40 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strong coin can currently be purchased for about $410.11 or 0.00858425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Strong has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Strong alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00055507 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,818.66 or 0.07993113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00077612 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,633.48 or 0.99704967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00053409 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strong and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.