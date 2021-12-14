Strs Ohio Acquires 10,800 Shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Sohu.com were worth $4,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in Sohu.com by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 445,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after acquiring an additional 192,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Sohu.com by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sohu.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of SOHU opened at $16.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $654.84 million, a PE ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.07. Sohu.com Limited has a 1-year low of $14.64 and a 1-year high of $24.99.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

