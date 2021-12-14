Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.09% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 27.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HAIN shares. Maxim Group raised their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI raised The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

In other news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $633,577,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $40.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 0.65. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.57 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.85 and a 200-day moving average of $40.98.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

