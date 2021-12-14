Strs Ohio Has $3.06 Million Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 228,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 341,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 152,333 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,630,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $730,000.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $68,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $105,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BDN stock opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $15.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average of $13.88.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 475.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

