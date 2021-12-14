Strs Ohio Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth $37,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth $965,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4,662.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $114.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.17. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $78.56 and a 52-week high of $127.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CINF. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

