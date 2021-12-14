Strs Ohio Raises Stock Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 306.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $18.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.92. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $18.97.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $71.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 97.78%.

Several research analysts have commented on ROIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

