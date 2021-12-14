Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 72.3% from the November 15th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SSUMY stock opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,430,000.00 and a beta of 0.76. Sumitomo has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $15.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Sumitomo Corp. engages in the business of trading services. It operates through the following segments: Metal Products, Transportation & Construction Systems, Infrastructure, Media & Digital, Living Related & Real Estate, and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The Metal Products segment handles the trade of metal products, including steel sheets, tubular products, and other products, as well as non-ferrous metals such as aluminum and titanium.

