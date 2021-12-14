Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,045,370 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 70,069 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $72,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVN. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 227.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,727,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $371,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845,023 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $953,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,679,826 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,297,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $388,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413,309 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $112,744,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $80,880,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $39,510.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $2,703,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVN opened at $41.06 on Tuesday. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $14.34 and a one year high of $45.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.06.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 201.20%.

DVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.