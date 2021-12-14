Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,498,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 247,421 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of International Paper worth $79,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. FMR LLC increased its position in International Paper by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 36.8% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 6.0% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 15.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after acquiring an additional 20,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter valued at about $39,852,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IP shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

International Paper stock opened at $45.84 on Tuesday. International Paper has a 1-year low of $45.07 and a 1-year high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.21.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.57%.

International Paper declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

