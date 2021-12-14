Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 9,984 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,984 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $77,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Gartner by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Gartner by 189.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.65, for a total transaction of $332,351.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.32, for a total transaction of $567,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,309 shares of company stock worth $11,470,792. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IT opened at $320.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 1.54. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.74 and a 52-week high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $321.17 and its 200-day moving average is $291.79.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IT. Barclays increased their price target on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $341.00 to $363.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.86.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

