Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,037,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,194 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $81,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in PACCAR by 38.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. 62.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $47,371.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.18.

PCAR opened at $88.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.26 and a 200-day moving average of $85.90. The company has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 27.15%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

