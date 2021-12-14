Summer Road Llc Purchases 10,510 Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Stock

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 10,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $68,315.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Summer Road Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Summer Road Llc purchased 30,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $199,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Summer Road Llc purchased 5,300 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,775.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Summer Road Llc bought 55,600 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $340,828.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $6.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,086. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The company has a market cap of $482.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.11.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 229.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 72,409 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 62.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on OCUL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

