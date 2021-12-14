Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) to report $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.09. Summit Hotel Properties reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 185.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 32.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

INN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Summit Hotel Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

INN traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $9.14. 5,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,115. The firm has a market cap of $972.96 million, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.73. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

In other news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $68,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 1.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 12.7% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 24.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

