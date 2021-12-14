Surrozen Inc (NASDAQ:SRZN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Surrozen Inc (NASDAQ:SRZN) will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Surrozen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.40). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Surrozen will report full year earnings of ($2.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($2.56). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.86). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Surrozen.

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SRZN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Surrozen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Surrozen in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Surrozen in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Surrozen in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRZN. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Surrozen during the third quarter valued at $5,854,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in shares of Surrozen during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,709,000. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York bought a new stake in Surrozen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,090,000. Bridger Management LLC bought a new stake in Surrozen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,193,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Surrozen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,540,000.

NASDAQ:SRZN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.37. 913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,818. Surrozen has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.07.

Surrozen Company Profile

Surrozen Inc is a company pioneering targeted therapeutics which selectively activates the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. Surrozen Inc, formerly known as Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp., is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

