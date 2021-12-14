Swingby (SWINGBY) Trading 21.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. One Swingby coin can currently be bought for $0.0370 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. Swingby has a market capitalization of $10.68 million and $640,380.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Swingby has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001689 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00055139 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003891 BTC.

Swingby Profile

SWINGBY is a coin. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 288,317,980 coins. The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

