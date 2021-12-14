Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) PT Raised to $320.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target upped by Susquehanna Bancshares from $275.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the software maker’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synaptics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.00.

SYNA stock opened at $275.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.28. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $79.20 and a 52 week high of $299.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.85, for a total value of $1,610,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 16,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total transaction of $4,022,435.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,044 shares of company stock worth $14,044,436 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,357,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Synaptics by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,056,000 after buying an additional 66,453 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth about $313,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Synaptics by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth about $634,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

