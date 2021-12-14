T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.08

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.08 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th.

T. Rowe Price Group has raised its dividend by 57.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 34 consecutive years. T. Rowe Price Group has a payout ratio of 31.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group to earn $13.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $194.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.96. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $145.54 and a 52-week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,000. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $166.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.32.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

