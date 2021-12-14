Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Short Interest Update

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 94.7% from the November 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TAIPY opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.89. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $18.07.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Taisho Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies which are engaged in the manufacture and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) drugs, food, and miscellaneous goods. It operates through the Self-Medication and Prescription segments. The Self-Medication segment conducts research and development (R&D), manufacture, and sale of OTC drugs, quasi-drugs, food, and general medical and hygiene supplies; and deals with the lease of real estate properties and management of hotels.

