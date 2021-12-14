Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Short Interest Update

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 94.7% from the November 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TAIPY opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.89. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $18.07.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Taisho Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

About Taisho Pharmaceutical

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies which are engaged in the manufacture and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) drugs, food, and miscellaneous goods. It operates through the Self-Medication and Prescription segments. The Self-Medication segment conducts research and development (R&D), manufacture, and sale of OTC drugs, quasi-drugs, food, and general medical and hygiene supplies; and deals with the lease of real estate properties and management of hotels.

