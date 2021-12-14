Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stake Increased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,687,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 21,803 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 0.9% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $300,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 203.7% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,205,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173,921 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 415.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,805,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067,269 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,692,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,339 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,607,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,158,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,474 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,434,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,343,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,488 shares during the period.

NYSE TSM traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.75. The company had a trading volume of 95,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,680,938. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $102.91 and a one year high of $142.20. The company has a market cap of $605.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.91 and its 200-day moving average is $117.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

TSM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.01.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

