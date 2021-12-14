Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) gapped down prior to trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $10.00, but opened at $9.69. Talos Energy shares last traded at $9.42, with a volume of 4,749 shares trading hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 66,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $938,881.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 2,325,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $28,206,337.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,447,691 shares of company stock valued at $29,749,964. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TALO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.89. The company has a market cap of $786.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in Talos Energy by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 9.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 354,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 29,468 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Talos Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Talos Energy by 178.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 25,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Talos Energy by 54.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 14,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

