Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,740 Shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 496,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Akoustis Technologies makes up about 1.6% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned 0.97% of Akoustis Technologies worth $4,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 118,587.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 264.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 11,598 shares during the period. 47.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Arthur Geiss sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $74,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne B. Rudy sold 12,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $103,248.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,869 shares of company stock valued at $268,019 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AKTS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akoustis Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.32 million, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.00. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.88 and a 12-month high of $19.15.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.49% and a negative net margin of 573.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.