Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Buys 1,090 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Bbva USA acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $104.99 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.67 and a 52-week high of $106.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.30.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.11%.

In related news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $877,364.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,709 shares of company stock worth $4,774,733. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHRW shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.27.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

