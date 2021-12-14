Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. NV5 Global accounts for 2.0% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $6,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in NV5 Global during the third quarter worth $1,086,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

In other NV5 Global news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $1,099,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $4,452,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $6,067,750. 17.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVEE opened at $124.39 on Tuesday. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.75 and a 12 month high of $133.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $185.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

