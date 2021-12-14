Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Purchases 535 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth $37,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

ARE opened at $214.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.47. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.37 and a 52 week high of $215.02.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. The firm had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.83.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

