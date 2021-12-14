TCW Group Inc. Cuts Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,844 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Arcosa worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arcosa in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Arcosa by 24.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Arcosa in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Arcosa by 15.0% in the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arcosa by 4.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

ACA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcosa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

ACA stock opened at $54.74 on Tuesday. Arcosa, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.18 and a twelve month high of $68.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.99.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $559.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.40 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

