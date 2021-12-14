TCW Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 19,629 Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SUN. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunoco in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunoco by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sunoco by 655.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Sunoco news, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $60,285.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David K. Skidmore purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $95,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

NYSE SUN opened at $37.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.77. Sunoco LP has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $42.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.04.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.06). Sunoco had a return on equity of 69.71% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.71%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SUN shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Sunoco from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

