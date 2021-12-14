TCW Group Inc. Sells 10,095 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,095 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,245,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,883,000 after purchasing an additional 284,022 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 143,299.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,238,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,511,000 after acquiring an additional 13,229,381 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 15.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,764,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,819 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 42.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,738,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,189 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,837,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,068,000 after acquiring an additional 224,911 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DXC opened at $30.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.37. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $44.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.85.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Susquehanna raised shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.08.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

