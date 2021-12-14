TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Receives $155.47 Average Target Price from Brokerages

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.47.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 12,593.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,563,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,452,000 after buying an additional 1,551,551 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $540,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,654,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,422,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,854 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,124,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $295,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $669,965,000 after purchasing an additional 619,188 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $158.17. 7,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,570,113. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.17. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $115.18 and a 1 year high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

