Telemus Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,061 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 18,784.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

NYSE FRC opened at $205.31 on Tuesday. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $129.20 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.25. The stock has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.14%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.33.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.