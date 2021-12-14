Telemus Capital LLC Buys 430 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $63.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.73%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $393,936.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,222,062 shares of company stock worth $199,777,148 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

