Telemus Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,274,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,303 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,924,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874,643 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,760,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141,561 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,477,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,118,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,554 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,192,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,904,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.90.

In other news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $61.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $260.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.34, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

