Telemus Capital LLC Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,140 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Walmart by 14.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,832 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 254.5% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 44.9% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $143.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $398.25 billion, a PE ratio of 50.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.31.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 505,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $73,352,910.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,534,124 shares of company stock valued at $916,696,716 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

