Telemus Capital LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 20,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 13,359 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,125,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,014,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $320.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.73. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $289.00 and a one year high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $700.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 14.86%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.25.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

