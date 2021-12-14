Telemus Capital LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 73,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,524,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 184,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,824,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 87,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 127,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,541,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $73.42 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.54 and a 200-day moving average of $77.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 91.87%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.93.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

