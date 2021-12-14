Telemus Capital LLC Purchases 1,647 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 63.5% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX opened at $69.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.56, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.59 and a 200-day moving average of $76.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is -320.00%.

PSX has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.07.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

